Amanda Serrano Accuses Katie Taylor of Backing Out of Round Agreement
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are arguably two of the greatest female boxers of all time. The duo is set to clash in a trilogy fight on July 11, and the card, which is set to take place at Madison Square Garden, was recently finalized.
Taylor and Serrano first fought in April 2022 with the former earning a split decision win. In their second fight, the Irish fighter earned a unanimous decision. However, they were two razor thin contests and a third fight is now set to get underway.
In a recent press conference, Serrano claimed that she agreed with Taylor about competing for 12 three-minute rounds instead of the usual 10 two-minute rounds in women's boxing. However, Serrano accused Taylor of breaching that agreement. She said during the press conference:
"Listen, we shook on it. If you can roll the tapes, we shook on it. She didn't agree when we went to sign the contract. Listen, I believe I wanted to fight three minutes, 12 rounds. Women can do it. We're capable of doing it, as you saw, and WBC said no. I believe in the 12, three's, so if that's her choice that's her choice."
Taylor, however, refused the idea, claiming that the champion should have the right to set the fight details instead of the challenger. She said:
"I think as a matter of principle that the challenger shouldn't be dictating the terms of the fight. I am 2-0 here and I'm in the driver's seat here and that's only right."
Serrano claimed that if there was an extra minute per round, Taylor won't emerge victorious. Katie Taylor, though, clapped back saying that Amanda Serrano didn't earn any knockout wins when she fought three minute rounds. While their relationship has been cordial previously, the heated build-up this time round could result in an even more epic fight.
