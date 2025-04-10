Boxing Legend Tony Bellew Makes Blunt Gervonta Davis-Lamont Roach Rematch Prediction
After the controversy that came from their first fight (which ended in a majority draw) on March 1, the boxing community is keen to see what will happen when Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach face off for a rematch later this year.
Many took Roach arguably winning the first fight to mean that he's equally, if not better, than Davis in terms of pure boxing skill, and he should therefore be able to out-box Tank once again during the rematch, which has been reported to take place on June 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Others believe that Davis wasn't himself leading up to the fight and during fight night, and that he's a step ahead of Roach when it comes to their respective skills. Those who think this are convinced Tank will breeze past Roach when they meet again.
Boxing icon Tony Bellew is backing Tank in this looming rematch, which he conveyed in an April 5 interview with Owen Fulda of CardPlayer.com.
"Tank does him. Tank figures it out. Tank’s one of the best thinking fighters in the world. He’s exceptional. He’s really good. But I think the thing with Tank is, he’s in his own head. And he lets the outside noise affect him. Whereas that boy just needs to focus on boxing, take himself away from the shit and just focus on fighting. Because he’s such a talented individual. Talented fighter," Bellew said.
"So he needs to keep that head down. Focus on his job. We’ve heard talk about him potentially retiring, which would be a great shame to boxing. Hopefully, it doesn’t happen. Terrible. But Lamont Roach must still be fuming about what happened. He’s a very good fighter. And I think he should feel hard done by and aggrieved, but listen, when you get a draw on a home show and you’re the away fighter, it kind of tells you where it’s at," he added.
Bellew will surely be tuning in with the rest of the boxing world once this Tank vs. Roach rematch takes place.
