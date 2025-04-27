Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Rematch Likely Next
Fans may not have to wait long to see Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn fight again.
After they delivered an epic Fight of the Year contender that Eubank Jr. won by unanimous decision, it was revealed that there was a rematch clause regardless of the result on Saturday at Tottenham Stadium. Benn didn't wait long to congratulate Eubank Jr. on X, but also hinted that they'll run it back soon.
Turki Alalshikh, who helped put the fight together, is also on board with Eubank Jr. (35-3, 25 KOs) and Benn (23-1, 14 KOs) fighting again and plans to do it again at Tottenham Stadium in September.
“If they’re not injured and ready, we want the rematch in late September at Tottenham," Alalshikh told The Ring's Mike Coppinger. "The British fans were amazing and I thank them.”
Not everyone is fully on board yet, though. Benn's promoter, Matchroom Boxing CEO Eddie Hearn, cautioned the potential impact of another grueling war on Benn's career and said they'd have to think about it before agreeing to the rematch.
"We have an agreement for that second fight," Hearn said. We've got to think about it. Conor's saying, 'I want revenge, I want it,' and it's the biggest fight. It's massive but you don't want too many fights like that."
Benn and Eubank Jr. delivered a fight for the ages, going back and forth for the duration of the fight. In the 12th and final round with both fighters on their last legs, they found another gear to cap off a Fight of the Year candidate with one of the best rounds you'll ever see and more than delivered on a rivalry that began with their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn, in 1990.
Eubank Jr. and Benn combined to land 582 punches, including 407 power shots, per CompuBox.
