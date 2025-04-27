Jake Paul, Ryan Garcia, And More React To Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Slugfest
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn just had their highly anticipated grudge match and Eubank Jr came out victorious with a 116-112 unanimous decision win across all three scorecards.
The build-up to the contest was electric and both fighters delivered on the night with a spectacular display. Neither man took a step back.
Benn started fast but Eubank Jr eventually found his rhythm. By round 8, both fighters got involved in a slugfest. Eubank Jr looked drained at one point but turned the fight into a phonebooth brawl and used all his experience to eventually emerge victorious in style.
As for Conor Benn, it's back to the drawing board, but he won the hearts of fans with a gritty display. The boxing world took notice.
Jake Paul had high praise for the showdown, writing on X:
My 3 favorite fights since I started boxing:
1) Taylor Serrano 2
2) Eubank Jr Benn
3) Fury Wilder 3
Ryan Garcia wrote:
Man that was a sight to see man!!!!
Fire fight!!! Loved every minute of it
Shoutout to both of them that was great from both
He again tweeted:
Honestly there really isn’t a loser this fight!
Head high Connor.
Amanda Serrano was also impressed as she wrote on social media:
This entrance is giving me Goosebumps!
So much History between these two Names
Let’s Get Ready to RUMBLE!!
Presenter Adam Catterall wrote:
It’s been a soap opera over the last 2.5 years with a lot of unsavoury episodes but the final scene was sensational
Credit to both men
#EubankJrBenn
