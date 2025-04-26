Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn: Eubank Jr Earns Unanimous Decision Win In Grudge Match
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn was built as the biggest fight in the recent history of British boxing. There was a lot of drama building up the contest and it captivated the world's attention.
A packed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom waited in high anticipation. Conor Benn started the fight strong and landed some good shots on Chris Eubank Jr.
Eubank Jr slowly started to find his rhythm and landed some key shots of his own. However, by round eight, the fight turned into a slugfest, with both fighters swinging in the middle of the ring.
MORE:Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn Undercard Results: Yarde Closes Trilogy, McKenna Dominates, & Billam-Smith Wins
It eventually came down to sheer willpower and neither took a step back. Eubank Jr looked like he was more tired, but dug deep and turned it into a phone booth brawl. Conor Benn obliged and gave the fans a show.
Neither fighter was sure who won it and the contest could have very well ended in a draw. However, Chris Eubank Jr walked away with a unanimous decision win as all three judges scored it 116-112 in his favor.
The Eubank family is now 2-0-1 in the series. Both fighters' legendary fathers walked them to the ring and it was a spectacular setting.
While Benn didn't win the fight, he took the defeat gracefully. Both camps showed immense class after the contest in a great show of sportsmanship.
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn has a rematch clause and every fan would certainly love to see the duo run it back.
