Chris Eubank Slams Conor McGregor For Spitting On Khabib Nurmagomedov Fan
Conor McGregor barely stays out of the news. While his combat sports accolades are highly celebrated, McGregor is also often the center of controversy.
The Irishman's biggest rival is arguably Khabib Nurmagomedov. Earlier this year, McGregor was involved in an incident with a Nurmagomedov fan and footage emerged showing McGregor spat on the fan.
He also verbally threatened the fan, but no lawsuit was filed following the incident.
Chris Eubank has now slammed the Irishman for his actions. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Eubank said:
I don’t watch a lot of news, but I saw [Conor McGregor] spat in the face of someone who said something unkind to him. Is this what we are? Is this who we are? Is this what we’re going to teach? I’m the big guy from Ireland, I’m the Celtic warrior, and you spit in the face of a stranger…this is the example you are teaching the youth in Ireland. This is disgraceful.
Further addressing the matter, he added:
We can’t do that. We have to understand the consequences of it. You’re turning your own people, or people who love you because of your style…throwing a chair at a [bus], showing the madman that you are…I’ve looked at your behavior, you’re proving yourself to be what we knew is behind that type of behavior.
Conor McGregor was one of the best fighters in the world in his prime. He also stepped foot inside the boxing ring, taking on Floyd Mayweather in 2017. However, he hasn't fought since his 2021 defeat to Dustin Poirier.
