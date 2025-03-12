How to Watch Austin Williams vs Patrice Volny: Date, Start Time, Fight Card, Live Stream & More
A pair of middleweight contenders will look to take the next step toward earning a world title shot.
Austin "Ammo" Williams faces Patrice Volny on Saturday at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL. The card also features the return of Edgar Berlanga, who will face Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz in his first bout since his unanimous decision loss to Saul "Canelo" Alvarez last September.
Berlanga vs. Gonzalez-Ortiz (20-0-1) will be a 10-round bout for the WBO NABO super middleweight title.
Omari Jones, an Olympic bronze medalist at 156 pounds at the 2024 Paris Olympics, will make his pro debut when he faces Alessio Mastronunzio in a six-round bout. Also on the card is Jamaine Ortiz, whose only two losses came against IBF lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and WBO and The Ring junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez. Ortiz, who is coming off of a fourth-round stoppage of Cristian Ruben Mino, faces Yomar Alamo in a 10-round junior welterweight bout.
Williams (17-1, 12 KOs) will look to continue his momentum since his 11th-round stoppage loss to former title challenger Hamzah Sheeraz on June 1. In his last outing, Williams stopped Gian Garrido in the fifth round on Nov. 9. "Ammo" Williams is ranked No. 7 by the WBA and No. 9 by the WBC and IBF.
For Volny (19-1, 13 KOs), Saturday will represent a golden opportunity to cement himself as a contender at 160 pounds. Volny has won three straight bouts by stoppage since suffering the lone loss of his career, a technical split decision loss to Esquiva Falcao on Nov. 20, 2021 in an IBF title eliminator. A cut over Falcao's left eye after a headbutt forced the bout to go to decision in the middle of the sixth round.
Here is how to watch the Williams vs. Volny card and the rest of the fights on the undercard.
Williams vs. Volny Date
Date: March 15, 2025
Austin "Ammo" Williams vs. Patrice Volny takes place on March 15, 2025.
Williams vs. Volny Time
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT
The Williams vs. Volny card begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.
How to watch Williams vs. Volny
TV/Stream: DAZN
Williams vs. Volny can be watched on DAZN.
Williams vs. Volny location
Location: Caribe Royale, Orlando, FL.
The Williams vs. Volny card is taking place at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL.
Williams vs. Volny fight card
Austin Williams vs. Patrice Volny: 12-round middleweight bout
Edgar Berlanga vs. Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz: 10-round WBO NABO super middleweight title bout
Jamaine Ortiz vs. Yomar Alamo: 10-round junior welterweight bout
Jose Roman Vazquez vs. Jalil Hackett: 10-round welterweight bout
Pablo Valdez vs. Mauro Maximiliano Godoy: 8-round welterweight bout
Omari Jones vs. Alessio Mastronunzio: 6-round bout
Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro vs. Carl Rogers: 4-round super featherweight bout.
