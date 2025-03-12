Boxing

How to Watch Austin Williams vs Patrice Volny: Date, Start Time, Fight Card, Live Stream & More

Austin "Ammo" Williams will face Patrice Volny, while Edgar Berlanga makes his return and Omari Jones makes his pro debut on Saturday in Orlando, FL.

Nathaniel Marrero

Austin "Ammo" Williams
Austin "Ammo" Williams / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

A pair of middleweight contenders will look to take the next step toward earning a world title shot.

Austin "Ammo" Williams faces Patrice Volny on Saturday at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL. The card also features the return of Edgar Berlanga, who will face Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz in his first bout since his unanimous decision loss to Saul "Canelo" Alvarez last September.

Berlanga vs. Gonzalez-Ortiz (20-0-1) will be a 10-round bout for the WBO NABO super middleweight title.

Omari Jones, an Olympic bronze medalist at 156 pounds at the 2024 Paris Olympics, will make his pro debut when he faces Alessio Mastronunzio in a six-round bout. Also on the card is Jamaine Ortiz, whose only two losses came against IBF lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and WBO and The Ring junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez. Ortiz, who is coming off of a fourth-round stoppage of Cristian Ruben Mino, faces Yomar Alamo in a 10-round junior welterweight bout.

Williams (17-1, 12 KOs) will look to continue his momentum since his 11th-round stoppage loss to former title challenger Hamzah Sheeraz on June 1. In his last outing, Williams stopped Gian Garrido in the fifth round on Nov. 9. "Ammo" Williams is ranked No. 7 by the WBA and No. 9 by the WBC and IBF.

For Volny (19-1, 13 KOs), Saturday will represent a golden opportunity to cement himself as a contender at 160 pounds. Volny has won three straight bouts by stoppage since suffering the lone loss of his career, a technical split decision loss to Esquiva Falcao on Nov. 20, 2021 in an IBF title eliminator. A cut over Falcao's left eye after a headbutt forced the bout to go to decision in the middle of the sixth round.

MORE: Top 5 Fights To Make In Boxing, Feat. Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, Oleksandr Usyk, Dmitry Bivol & More

Here is how to watch the Williams vs. Volny card and the rest of the fights on the undercard.

Williams vs. Volny Date

Date: March 15, 2025

Austin "Ammo" Williams vs. Patrice Volny takes place on March 15, 2025.

Williams vs. Volny Time

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

The Williams vs. Volny card begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch Williams vs. Volny

TV/Stream: DAZN

Williams vs. Volny can be watched on DAZN.

Williams vs. Volny location

Location: Caribe Royale, Orlando, FL.

The Williams vs. Volny card is taking place at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL.

Williams vs. Volny fight card

Austin Williams vs. Patrice Volny: 12-round middleweight bout

Edgar Berlanga vs. Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz: 10-round WBO NABO super middleweight title bout

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Yomar Alamo: 10-round junior welterweight bout

Jose Roman Vazquez vs. Jalil Hackett: 10-round welterweight bout

Pablo Valdez vs. Mauro Maximiliano Godoy: 8-round welterweight bout

Omari Jones vs. Alessio Mastronunzio: 6-round bout

Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro vs. Carl Rogers: 4-round super featherweight bout.

The Latest Boxing News

Oleksandr Usyk's Manager Alex Krassyuk Gives Update Ahead Of Usyk vs Dubois 2

Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis: Thurman Gets 3rd Round Stoppage, Calls Out Tim Tszyu

Ryan Garcia And Devin Haney Exchange Barbs At Press Conference

Ryan Garcia Fires Warning To Dana White On Key Issue Regarding His New Boxing Venture

Published
Nathaniel Marrero
NATHANIEL MARRERO

Nathaniel Marrero is a writer for the Boxing, Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Ravens On SI sites. He's also written for the Orlando Sentinel and MLB.com, and was a part of UCF's sports show, Hitting The Field. He attended UCF and graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2023. Twitter/X: Nate_Marrero