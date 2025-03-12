Oleksandr Usyk's Manager Alex Krassyuk Gives Update Ahead Of Usyk vs Dubois 2
Oleksandr Usyk's manager Alex Krassyuk has given KO on SI an update regarding the unified heavyweight champion on the world's next fight.
Krassyuk confirmed that his team are working towards a rematch with Daniel Dubois this summer in what would be another undisputed heavyweight title fight with the Briton bringing the IBF title to join Usyk's WBC, WBO and WBA belts.
"We have no mandatory issues," Krassyuk said on Wednesday afternoon.
"We are exploring all options at the moment [for a location for Usyk vs Dubois 2], with the UK and Wembley Stadium one of these."
MORE:
Saudi Money Has Reshaped The Boxing Landscape: But For Better Or Worse?
This fight would signal the seventh in a row for Usyk against a Briton, previously besting Tyson Fury (twice), Anthony Joshua (twice) Derek Chisora and, of course, Daniel Dubois.
Usyk and Dubois' first fight in 2023 ended in controversial circumstances with Usyk being allowed time in his corner to recover from a low-blow. Team Dubois questioned this decision and are still convinced to this day that it was a legitimate body shot that dropped the Ukrainian.
Since, Dubois has improved going 3-0 against Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua, picking up the IBF heavyweight world championship in the process.
A title defence against Joseph Parker in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was scrapped in February following a bout of illness to Dubois, with Martin Bakole filling in against the Kiwi.
With seemingly no hurdles for either side to jump, a rematch between the two belt-holders of the division is expected this summer, with the likes of Joseph Parker and Agit Kabayel having to wait their turn for a shot at the gold.
The Latest Boxing News
Ryan Garcia And Devin Haney Exchange Barbs At Press Conference
Eddie Hearn Sides With Jake Paul In Canelo Alvarez Dispute
Hasim Rahman Makes Bold Prediction On Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford