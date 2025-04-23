Christian Mbilli's Next Opponent Revealed, Could This Lead To Canelo Next?
Undefeated power-puncher Christian Mbilli has chance to move one step closer to a world title shot at 168 lbs with his next bout.
Mbilli (28-0, 23 KOs), who is based out of Canada, is reportedly set to face Maciej Sulecki on June 27th, for the interim WBC super-middleweight title. First reported by Ring Magazine's Manouk Akopyan, this fight will take place in Quebec City, Canada at the Videotron Centre.
The Cameroonian-born boxer is ranked No. 1 by the WBA and WBC and is the top-ranked contender at super-middleweight according to Ring Magazine's rankings. Despite the high rankings, Mbilli has had trouble securing a big money fight for one reason or another.
Several high profile fights were in talks, starting with an IBF eliminator with amateur rival Kevin Lele Sadjo, however that fight was abandoned in Feb. The WBC then ordered Mbilli to face undefeated contender Diego Pacheco, but Pacheco was withdrawn from those considerations this month, before the purse bid.
All roads have led to Poland's Sulecki, who will be Mbilli's second straight opponent who has fought for a world title.
Sulecki (33-3, 13 KOs) is ranked No. 7 by the WBC at super-middleweight and is coming off a bounce back win against Ali Akhmedov back in Feb. The 35-year-old fought once for a world title in 2019, losing to then WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade. Prior to his last fight in Aug. 2024, Sulecki was stopped by Pacheco in six rounds.
According to Akopyan, the card will also feature two Canadian-based fighters, as Erik Bazinyan will face Steven Butler. Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) is coming off his first career loss, against Jaime Munguia via 10th round stoppage. Butler (35-5-1, 29 KOs) last fought in Nov., stopping Fernando Farias in one round.
A press conference annoucing the fight is set for today, in Quebec City. It will be on the Facebook page of Mbilli's promoter, Eye of the Tiger Management, at 1 p.m. ET.
