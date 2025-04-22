Ryan Garcia On Whether Jaron Ennis Is Pound-For-Pound Yet, Talks Future Fight
Ryan Garcia is set to make his return to the ring on May 2, headlining the first ever boxing card at Times Square against Rolly Romero. The fight takes place in the welterweight division, where Jaron Ennis is currently the unified champion.
Ennis recently beat Eimantas Stanionis via stoppage and is the WBA, IBF, and Ring Magazine champion. While 'Boots' is the top dog at weltwerweight, Garcia doesn't think he's a pound-for-pound fighter yet.
'KingRy' also claimed that a ferocious puncher like himself would cause issues for Ennis while reflecting on a potential future showdown.
Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Garcia said:
Yes, another big fight, big event, that's what I like to do. I don't shy away from anybody, I'd like to do that too. He looked good (against Stanionis). I think Stanionis is the perfefct fighter to look good for. Obviously he gets hit a lot, not a lot of defence. But, 'Boots' did what he had to do and looked great while doing it. And I look forward to great competition in the future.
Speaking about Ennis' questionable defense, Garcia said:
He's taken them (punches) well so far. But in this sport it takes one good one. I wouldn't say so (Ennis is pound-for-pound). Why would the Stanionis fight put you in pound-for-pound.
Garcia said 'Boots' needs to beat higher caliber fighters for pound-for-pound talks to make sense. Oscar De La Hoya agreed, saying that Ennis needs to beat someone like Terence Crawford, Vergil Ortiz Jr, or Israil Madrimov to put himself in the pound-for-pound category.
Speaking about a future fight against Ennis, Garcia said:
I am much more snappier than Stanionis. I am way more ferocious than that guy. It could be a lot, you never know in the ring.
