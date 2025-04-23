Former World Champion Teases Return To Face Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Winner, Predicts Fight Result
A lot of eyes will be on the highly anticipated grudge match between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn this Saturday. But it looks like a former world champion will have a closer eye than most.
Former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook spoke to iFL TV about Eubank Jr. vs. Benn, and said that he'd be willing to dust off the gloves if the winner of that bout gave him a call.
"I’d do it, I’d come back, One more, one more."- Brook
Brook (40-3, 28 KOs) has been out of the ring since Feb. 2022, stopping Amir Khan in the 6th round of a fight that would end up being the final one in both of their careers.
"The Special One" said he will be in attendance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and gave insight on who wins the matchup. He said it's a difficult fight to pinpoint but favors Eubank Jr. because of his size and resume.
"Conor’s not gone to that level yet. It’s an interesting fight, but I lean towards Eubank."- Brook told iFL TV
While he is connected to both boxers, Brook turns 39 next week and said he has found other things to occupy his time, like spending time with his children. But with a potential high-profiled domestic bout between either Eubank Jr. or Benn, it just could be the spark to get "The Special One" back into the squared circle
Eubank Jr. vs. Benn will take place Saturday in London, England at Tottemham Hotspur Stadium. The card will start at 12 p.m. ET. and can be streamed on DAZN PPV.
The Latest Boxing News
Kenshiro Teraji Names Bam Rodriguez As Potential Opponent
Ryan Garcia On Whether Jaron Ennis Is Pound-For-Pound Yet, Talks Future Fight
Eddie Hearn Questions Whether Canelo Alvarez Situation Forced WBC To Strip Dmitry Bivol