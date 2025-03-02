Claressa Shields And Ryan Garcia React To Controversial Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Fight
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach ended in a majority draw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn because of a massively controversial moment.
Davis took a knee in the ninth round which appeared to be intentional. The referee, however, didn't call it a knockdown. The particular moment has stirred up social media and drawn reactions from other fighters.
The judges scored the contest a majority draw, 114-114, 114-114 and 115-113 Davis. Courtesy of the draw, Davis retained his WBA lightweight title.
Ryan Garcia and Claressa Shields have reacted to the controversial moment during Davis vs Roach, with both agreeing that the referee made a terrible mistake. Shields wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
How much they paying the ref ….. this is crazy.
Ryan Garcia, meanwhile, wrote:
Lamont won that 🤷♂️ Not calling that knockdown is the most wild thing I ever seen in boxing, that type of stuff makes boxing look bad. CRAZY SHIT SEE YALL MAY 2nd
Gervonta Davis claimed that he took the knee due to having issues with his hair. He told the media after the fight:
I just got my hair done two days ago and she put grease in my hair. When I was sweating and things like that, it burned my eyes.
Roach reckons the moment should have been called a knockdown, saying:
If you take a knee and the ref starts counting, it should be a knockdown. If that's a knockdown, I win the fight. I'm not banking on that knockdown to win. I just thought I pulled it out.
