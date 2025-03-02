Was Lamont Roach Jr. Robbed vs. Gervonta Davis?
Few people, if any, gave Lamont Roach Jr. a chance against Gervonta "Tank" Davis heading into Saturday night.
By the time the two fighters went the 12-round distance, many thought Roach Jr. had done enough to pull off one of the bigger upsets in boxing history and win the WBA lightweight title.
Roach Jr. ultimately didn't get the nod on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, as the fight ended in a majority draw, with judges Eric Marlinski scoring the bout 115-113 in favor of Tank and Steve Weisfeld and Glen Feldman scoring it 114-114.
But was Roach Jr. robbed out of what should have been a decision victory?
The action was nip and tuck throughout the night, especially in the second half, but early in the ninth round, Tank took a knee momentarily after Roach Jr. landed a right hand. Tank then went to his corner to have his face wiped off with a towel. Referee Steve Willis went to begin a count, but after some negotiating and pleading from Davis, the action resumed without a knockdown being called.
Feldman and Marlinski scored the ninth round in favor of Davis, while Weisfeld gave the round to Roach Jr.
Tank later explained that he took a knee because he had some of the product from his hair in his eyes and that it was impacting his vision.
Not only should Willis have scored Tank taking a knee as a knockdown, he could have easily disqualified him or taken away one more point for his corner stepping onto the ring without being allowed. And in a bout that ended in a draw, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out what the result would have been had Willis handled the situation correctly.
Controversy is something that can't be avoided in any sport, but it's especially worse when someone who delivered a great performance for their efforts gets thwarted by someone other than their opponent. Roach Jr. went toe to toe with Tank for 12 rounds and did enough to have his hand raised.
And had things been handled correctly by Willis, Roach Jr. very likely should have pulled off one of boxing's biggest upsets in recent memory.
The Latest Boxing News:
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Result: Davis Retains Title In Controversial Draw
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr Undercard Results: Gary Antuanne Russell Wins Title
Here's Who Gervonta Davis Planned To Call Out If He Had Beaten Lamont Roach
Turki Alalshikh Disses Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Fight Money After 'Devil' Claim