Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Result: Davis Retains Title In Controversial Draw
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach ended in a controversial majority draw. Davis' WBA lightweight title was on the line for the fight.
Many saw Roach as an easy opponent for Davis, however, the WBA super featherweight champion proved them wrong.
Roach gave Davis the toughest test of his career to date. The fight started taking heat during the later rounds when Davis landed some crisp shots and Roach answered with great efficiency.
In the ninth round, a controversial moment took place as Davis voluntarily took a knee. However, it wasn't counted as a knockdown by the referee. The fight looked evenly matched heading into the 12th round as another close round took place.
The judges scored the contest 114-114, 114-114, 115-113 (Davis) with a majority draw as the result. Davis retained his WBA lightweight title courtesy of the draw.
Davis is now 30-0-1 and it was the first time he hasn't won a fight as a professional. Roach rose his stock in the draw and is now 25-1-1.
After the fight, Roach said about Davis taking a knee:
"If you voluntarily take a knee and the ref's not counting, that's a knockdown. If that's a knockdown, I win the fight.
Davis, meanwhile, claimed that he took a knee because of his hair. He had his hair done a few days ago and grease was coming into his eyes. Nevertheless, it was an eventful contest and given it ended as a draw, a rematch could be on the cards down the line.
