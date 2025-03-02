Here's Who Gervonta Davis Planned To Call Out If He Had Beaten Lamont Roach
Gervonta Davis' clash against Lamont Roach ended in a majority draw. It wasn't the best performance from Davis and he even took a knee in the ninth round, although it wasn't counted as a knockdown.
Davis retained his WBA lightweight title with a majority draw decision. The judges scored it 114-114, 114-114, 115-113.
'Tank' seemingly had a plan to call out Jake Paul had he won against Roach. Paul has been making waves in the boxing world and last fought 58-year-old Mike Tyson. He was ringside for Davis vs Roach.
He was asked after the fight who he'd have called out to the ring had he won. Davis said:
I think he was here. He came in my locker room.
When asked if it was Shakur Stevenson, he said:
He wasn't in my locker room.
When the reporter mentioned Jake Paul, Davis said:
Next question.
Jake Paul, meanwhile, showed support to Gervonta Davis ahead of the fight. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
Gervonta has my respect. Inside the ring, he comes to fight. 1 of the top 5 in the world right now. Outside the ring, he is standing on his own & representing America. I fuck with it. I would destroy him in the ring given the size. But I fuck with what he represents. Tuning in tonight.
Gervonta Davis is significantly smaller in size than Jake Paul. Paul's last fight came in the heavyweight division. A potential future showdown, though, could be very interesting for fans.
