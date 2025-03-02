Boxing

Here's Who Gervonta Davis Planned To Call Out If He Had Beaten Lamont Roach

Gervonta Davis had plans to call out Jake Paul with win over Lamont Roach.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Gervonta Davis' clash against Lamont Roach ended in a majority draw. It wasn't the best performance from Davis and he even took a knee in the ninth round, although it wasn't counted as a knockdown.

Davis retained his WBA lightweight title with a majority draw decision. The judges scored it 114-114, 114-114, 115-113.

'Tank' seemingly had a plan to call out Jake Paul had he won against Roach. Paul has been making waves in the boxing world and last fought 58-year-old Mike Tyson. He was ringside for Davis vs Roach.

He was asked after the fight who he'd have called out to the ring had he won. Davis said:

I think he was here. He came in my locker room.

When asked if it was Shakur Stevenson, he said:

He wasn't in my locker room.

When the reporter mentioned Jake Paul, Davis said:

Next question.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, showed support to Gervonta Davis ahead of the fight. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

Gervonta has my respect. Inside the ring, he comes to fight. 1 of the top 5 in the world right now. Outside the ring, he is standing on his own & representing America. I fuck with it. I would destroy him in the ring given the size. But I fuck with what he represents. Tuning in tonight.

Gervonta Davis is significantly smaller in size than Jake Paul. Paul's last fight came in the heavyweight division. A potential future showdown, though, could be very interesting for fans.

