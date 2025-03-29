Claressa Shields Pleads For Gervonta Davis To Get Therapy Before Lamont Roach Rematch
Gervonta "Tank" Davis has been at the center of discussion among the boxing community ever since his controversial March 1 fight against Lamont Roach, which resulted in a majority draw and set the stage for a rematch later this summer. And most of this discussion has not been positive for the undefeated WBA lightweight champion.
When speaking with Sean Zittel on March 28, legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum said, "I think Davis has to start taking boxing seriously. You know, it's not just a media kind of thing. I don't know, I don't know the kid. But he seemed sort of ordinary [against Roach]."
Undefeated women's boxing pound-for-pound great Claressa Shields is more concerned about Davis' mental space than his performance in the ring, which she conveyed during a March 28 interview with Fight Hub TV.
"I feel like Gervonta is a hell of a fighter, but I feel like he needs to get his mental together," Shields said. "When I hear some of his interviews, and I see some of the stuff that he's saying, I can just tell that he's not in love with the sport no more."
She later added, "I think he would be better, and even a better fighter, if he went and did therapy like ASAP. Because I can tell he's a little sad, little depressed... he needs to take some serious time to deal with whatever he has to deal with."
Shields concluded this part of her response by saying, "I think therapy would help [Davis in his rematch with Roach]."
Props to Shields for trying to look out for Davis' well being.
The Latest Boxing News
Bob Arum Blasts 'Ordinary' Gervonta Davis After Lamont Roach Fight
Stephen A. Smith Apologizes To Lamont Roach After Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Fight
Eddie Hearn's 4-Word Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch Prediction
Lamont Roach Receives Boxing Title Fight Callout Before Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Rematch