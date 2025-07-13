Oscar De La Hoya Sends Gervonta Davis Scathing Message For Domestic Violence Arrest
On July 11, boxing superstar and WBA lightweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, on charges of assault after an alleged domestic violence dispute with his ex-girlfriend.
The incident occurred on June 15, when Davis allegedly struck the woman (with whom he shares two children) on the back of the head and also slapped her in the face while she was removing the children from the back of Davis' car.
The victim had a cut on her inner lip as a result of this altercation, and her mother, who appeared on the scene after she received a distraught text message from her daughter, had a phone recording where Davis could reportedly be seen throwing an object at his ex-girlfriend.
Davis was released on bail on Friday morning. And videos of him leaving the jail where he was being held have since gone viral on social media.
This isn't the first time Davis has been connected to a domestic violence case, as he was arrested for allegedly striking a woman (presumably the same woman as this most recent incident) with a "closed hand type slap" in December 2022. However, these charges were ultimately dropped because the woman involved declined to press charges against Davis.
It seems that members of the boxing community are fed up with Davis' actions. This was shown by comments that the legendary Oscar De La Hoya made when he was asked about Tank's most recent arrest by Fight Hub TV on July 12.
"He did, huh? Again?" De La Hoya said when told about Davis' arrest. "Look, I actually like Tank Davis. He's a good kid, he's a good fighter, a great fighter, actually. He's one of my favorites.
"Just get your s*** together, man. That's it. You don't hit women, man," he added.
That's all there is to it.
The Latest Boxing News:
First Clip Surfaces Of Gervonta Davis After Release From Jail On Battery Charges
Dana White Gets Blunt About Ben Askren Financial Support After Jake Paul Callout
Laila Ali Reveals The Price She'd Consider To Fight Claressa Shields
Claressa Shields Convinced Terence Crawford Will Dominate Canelo Alvarez