Claressa Shields Calls Out Haters And Threatens Legal Action After Failed Drug Test, PED Rumors
The boxing world was thrown into disarray on February 13 when boxing reporter Rick Glaser made an X post that wrote, "Claressa Shields has reputedly failed a drug test for her most recent fight, rumored to be a PED test. #Boxing".
This post seemingly came out of nowhere and was a shock to the community considering how highly-regarded Claressa Shields is. She is the only fighter, man or woman, to be undisputed champion in three different divisions in the four-belt era, and is ranked as the world's best active female boxer by ESPN.
However, Glaser's (unsourced) report was refuted when Victor Conte made a February 13 X post that wrote, "IMORTANT NOTICE TO BOXING: @ClaressaShields did not test positive for a PED after her recent fight in Michigan. Claressa had not smoked marijuana, however, the commision did a mouth swab test after the fight. There seems to be a number of issues that exist with the Michigan testing procedure. Urine is the normal sample used to test for marijuana. Most credible anti-doping entities do not consider marijuana to be a PED.
"VADA found no PEDs in Claressa's blood and urine samples. The Nevada commision, the UFC and other commissions do not consider marijuana a PED. The amount found in her mouth swab was 3.4 ng/ml or parts per billion. This is an ultra-trace amount that likely would have come from second-hand smoke in the arena. There were also other irregularities that occured in the testing procedure. The world of boxing needs to clearly understand that Claressa is a clean boxer and always has been. More information about this rather unusual case will become available soon," the post continued.
In short, Shields did not test positive for PEDs but for marijuana, and it was in such a trace amount that it's likely to be due to second-hand smoke in the arena of her last night.
It didn't take Shields long to speak her mind about Glaser's PED allegatiation, as she posted on X, "NICE TRY HATERS 😂 DON’T Ever try and put no bullshit on me. CLEAN ATHLETES WIN’ 🏆".
Shields also replied with, "Yeah @RickGlaser you getting sued buddy."
While there's surely more to come from this story, it seems that the truth has now come to light.
The Latest Boxing News
Claressa Shields' Blunt 4-Word Verdict About Canelo Alvarez Opponent Says It All
Errol Spence's Past Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Stance Raises Eyebrows
Canelo Alvarez Dethroned As World's Highest-Paid Boxer
Logan Paul Calls Out Lionel Messi For Boxing Match Over Energy Drink Feud