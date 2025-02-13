Logan Paul Calls Out Lionel Messi For Boxing Match Over Energy Drink Feud
Both Logan Paul and Lionel Messi come from polar opposite worlds. Despite that, both men are two of the most popular athletes in the world.
Paul is a WWE superstar who has also tried his hands at boxing. Apart from that, the commercial success of his PRIME energy drink is a massive source of wealth for the social media star.
Lionel Messi, on the other hand, is one of the greatest soccer players of all time. He currently plays for MLS club Inter Miami after stints at Paris St-Germain and, of course, Barcelona. Messi and Paul, however, are now feuding over Messi's new energy drink brand.
Messi has released an energy drink brand named Mas+. Paul claims the branding is very similar to his brand, PRIME (and to be fair, it certainly is, and the two brands are now suing each other in court.
Paul, however, has now called Messi out for a boxing match to settle the disagreement in the ring. On Instagram, Paul said:
Brother, you copied us. Everyone saw it. They saw what you did. Everyone notices it and then we got sued. Hold on, wait, what? This ain’t justice. So we countersued, obviously. If you can’t beat the best, you gotta be the best. But that’s illegal. That’s trademark infringement. We’re holding him accountable, and it’s harassment? All jokes aside, I will consider dropping this if Logan Paul vs Messi 2025. I’ll see you in the ring.
Logan Paul has fought KSI and Floyd Mayweather inside the boxing ring. Messi agreeing to a boxing fight certainly seems improbable, though, as the Argentine's magic is in his feet, not his fists.
