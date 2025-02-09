Claressa Shields' Blunt 4-Word Verdict About Canelo Alvarez Opponent Says It All
In the early hours of February 7, it was revealed that Saul "Canelo" Alvarez had signed a four-fight deal with Turki Alalskikh.
When discussing the details behind this first fight, ESPN's Mike Coppinger wrote on X, "The first fight of Canelo’s four-fight deal, sources told ESPN, will take place May 4 in Riyadh that Sunday morning for a prime-time broadcast Saturday night in the U.S. Two names being considered for the Crawford tune-up: Jermall Charlo and Bruno Surace, who upset Jaime Munguia."
The fact that Coppinger called this May bout a "tune-up" for a blockbuster fight between Canelo and Terence Crawford in September suggested that whether it be Charlo, Surace, or someone else who steps in there against Canelo in May, fans shouldn't expect a major test.
Then on February 8, Turki Alalshikh revealed that Canelo would be fighting William Scull on May 3 in Riyadh in a fight that will be for the undisputed Ring, WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO super-middleweight world titles.
Scull is the current IBF super-middleweight champion and holds an undefeated 23-0 record with 9 KOs. Despite these seemingly impressive accolades, there's little doubt that Canelo will enter this bout as a massive favorite, and should have little issue making easy work of the 32-year-old.
What's for sure is that Scull is not at all a household name. And women's boxing great Claressa Shields alluded to this when responding to Alalshikh's X post by writing, "Who is William scull?"
Shields isn't the only person who seems let down about Canelo's first opponent for this four-fight contract.
But the bottom line is that Scull presents an opportunity for Canelo to unify the super-middleweight belts and shake any rust off before facing Terence Crawford.
