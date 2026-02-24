Teddy Atlas, Jake Paul React as Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 Date & Location Announced

Over a decade after the iconic 'Fight of the Century,' Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are running it back at The Sphere.

Mayweather, 48, and Pacquiao, 47, have agreed to a rematch on Sept. 19 at the iconic Las Vegas venue, Ring Magazine announced on Monday. The rematch, appropriately billed as 'The Rematch,' will be a professional bout and stream for free on Netflix.

‼️ ANNOUNCED: Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao will officially run it back in a professional rematch on September 19th at the Sphere in Las Vegas.



The two icons previously fought in the ‘Fight of the Century’ in 2015 🥊 pic.twitter.com/LDdMHF31Ph — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) February 23, 2026

No reports have confirmed the weight the two will compete at or the number of rounds the fight will consist of.

The fight will mark Mayweather's return to professional boxing for the first time since he beat Conor McGregor in 2017. Pacquiao recently ended a four-year pro hiatus in July 2025, when he fought Mario Barrios to a draw.

Despite seemingly signing a bout agreement, Mayweather and Pacquiao both have exhibition fights coming up before their fight. Mayweather is booked to fight Mike Tyson in April, and Pacquiao will face former champion Ruslan Provodnikov in April. Mayweather announced that he would be coming out of retirement for another pro fight when he agreed to fight Tyson.

While he has not fought professionally in nearly a decade, Mayweather has remained in shape and has competed in numerous exhibition matches. 'Money' has had eight exhibition fights since his bout with McGregor, most recently against John Gotti III in August 2024.

Boxing world reacts to Mayweather-Pacquiao 2

Floyd Mayweather | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Mayweather-Pacquiao 2 announcement sparked a flurry of reactions from fighters, fans and analysts alike. The majority of the initial response was negative, with many remembering the circumstances surrounding the first matchup.

Former trainer-turned-analyst Teddy Atlas was among the first to give his reaction and denounce the rematch. Atlas voiced his disdain for running back a fight that was already too late the first time around, a take that many fans can agree with.

"Let me understand this, the 1st fight was 5 yrs too late, so now we do the 2nd 11 yrs later?" Atlas tweeted. "And Floyd has a 'tuneup' with Tyson? Ok. Let's go."

Fans similarly mocked the matchup with a host of AI-edited images.

"This is a pure nostalgia cash grab, but everyone will still watch," one fan commented.

"Can't wait to watch two grandpas' wheelchair fight," another wrote.

Can’t wait to watch two grandpas’ wheelchair fight pic.twitter.com/S3vReSBMeA — SaraLee (@SarAEsQMd) February 23, 2026

Jake Paul, however, took a different view on the fight, writing "I love Canelo and Bud on Netlfix. I love Ryan and Barrios on DAZN. I love Manny and Money back for a pro-fight. I hope ESPN gets back in soon too. It’s all good for growing boxing. That should be the focus."

I love Canelo and Bud on Netlfix. I love Ryan and Barrios on DAZN. I love Manny and Money back for a pro-fight. I hope ESPN gets back in soon too. It’s all good for growing boxing. That should be the focus. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 23, 2026

Mayweather turns 49 on Tuesday, and Pacquiao will be 48 by the end of the year. Their bout marks the second time Netflix has promoted a controversial fight featuring an older matchup, after broadcasting the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event in 2024.

