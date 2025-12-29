Jake Paul Reacts To Tragic Anthony Joshua Crash With Emotional Message

On December 29, news broke that Olympic gold medalist and former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a car crash in Lagos, Nigeria, that took the lives of two people who were close to Joshua.

Joshua reportedly sustained minor injuries in the crash and is "fine," according to multiple reports. He was riding in the backseat of a Lexus jeep that was allegedly driving over the speed limit and struck a stationary car on the side of the road. Reports indicate that the two men who were deceased in the crash were named Latz, who was AJ's personal trainer, and Sina, who was Joshua's strength and conditioning coach.

There hasn't been any message from Joshua in the wake of this devastating news. However, there have been many tributes pouring out from many other members of the boxing community.

Anthony Joshua | Getty Images for Netflix

Jake Paul sends touching tribute in the wake of car crash involving Anthony Joshua

Of course, Joshua is less than two weeks removed from his fight against Jake Paul, where Joshua knocked Paul out in the second round.

While there was some trash talk between the sides before and after the bout, it was clear that there was also a lot of mutual respect and admiration between Paul and Joshua. Not to mention that they made nearly $50 million each for fighting each other, and their bout reached 33 million viewers on Netflix.

This is why it was nice to see a tribute Paul made on social media in the wake of this news about Joshua coming out. Jake wrote, "Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident."

Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 29, 2025

Other members of boxing community show Anthony Joshua support

Jake Paul isn't the only person to speak about the fatal car crash. Chris Eubank Jr. wrote on X, "Thank god our heavyweight champ survived that horrible car crash. And pray for the two fallen soldiers Latz & Sina & their families. I knew both… they were genuinely good men. Rest in Peace boys."

Turki Alalshikh posted several photos of him and Joshua and added, "Thank God brother you are safe, and my condolences to the ones who passed away in this incident , and my sincere wishes to the injured people to come back healthier and stronger 🙏🏻❤️".

Thank God brother you are safe, and my condolences to the ones who passed away in this incident , and my sincere wishes to the injured people to come back healthier and stronger 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/3Y5Pki3dxO — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) December 29, 2025

"Man just seen the Anthony Joshua situation, makes me super sad. Praying for everyone in the situation. May God give you peace in this situation Anthony. Tell the people you love that you love them anything can happen," Ryan Garcia wrote in an X post.

There will surely be many more tributes from the boxing world in the wake of this tragic news.

