WBC President Reveals Exactly How Jake Paul Can Earn Title Fight

JAKE PAUL WANTS BADOU JACK FIGHT ‼️



Nakisa Bidarian has declared that @JakePaul wants to fight WBC World Cruiserweight champ @BadouJack "more than anyone else" in a recent interview 🗣️



Would you like to see that fight?#JakePaul | #BadouJack | #BoxingNews | #BoxingFans pic.twitter.com/jg6of2Efnb