Claressa Shields Scores Landmark $8 Million Fight Deal With Unique Twist

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and undisputed heavyweight champion Claressa Shields has signed a massive $8 million multi-fight partnership with Wynn Records and Salita Promotions.

Shields styles herself the GWOAT, an acronym that stands for the Greatest Woman of All Time in a nod to Muhammad Ali, who styled himself the GOAT.

"I've fought my entire career to prove that women's boxing deserves equal respect, equal pay, and equal opportunity," said Shields, "Partnering with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records gives me the platform to keep breaking barriers inside and outside the ring. Together, we're building something that's never been done before."

Mix Between Boxing And Music Businesses Is Not Unusual

Shields' last fight was part of a cross-promotion that also featured a significant musical component. That was the first partnership between Salita Promotions and Wynn Records, and Shields is the first fighter or athlete promoted by Wynn Records.

The unprecedented deal is one of the largest in the history of women's sport, let alone boxing. However, music and boxing have a long, intertwined history. Nigerian promoter Ezekiel Adamu worked with some of the biggest musical acts in Afrobeats before turning his attention to boxing in recent years, to give just one example.

Her ring accomplishments are hard to argue with, including being a five-division world champion. She was also the first fighter in history, male or female, to hold all four major world titles at the same time in three different weight classes simultaneously.

A History Of Working Together To Make Hits

"Claressa Shields is one of the greatest athletes of our generation. Her impact extends far beyond the sport, and this partnership reflects that power," said Dmitri Salita, owner of Salita Promotions, which has nurtured Shields' career. "Our goal is to blend boxing, culture, and music to elevate the sport and its athletes beyond the traditional sports pages."

When Shields will next fight again is unclear and under which rules. The undisputed heavyweight boxing champion has also fought in MMA bouts.

Claressa Shields's last fight was against Lani Daniels (11-2-3). The July 27th fight saw Shields successfully defend her undisputed heavyweight title in what was essentially a one-sided beating, with Shields winning by scores of 100-90, 99-91, and 99-91 on the judges' scorecards. The fight took place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, not far from Shields' hometown of Flint, Michigan.

