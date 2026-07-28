Jake Paul's MVP and Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Form Unlikely Alliance

Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions and Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing have surprised the boxing world and formed a 'strategic alliance' for the future of women's boxing.

There is no doubt that MVP is the dominant force in the women's boxing space right now, sweeping up all the world's best talent in the last couple of years and offering unrivaled opportunities and world title fight after world title fight.

MVP has claim to six of The Ring's top ten pound-for-pound stars: Amanda Serrano, Mikaela Mayer, Chantelle Cameron, Caroline Dubois, Alycia Baumgardner and Ellie Scotney all fight under the MVP banner.

Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano | IMAGO / Newscom / GDA

Matchroom have also been a presence, most notably guiding the legendary career of the Irish two-weight undisputed champion Katie Taylor.

MVP and Matchroom announce their alliance

We are used to seeing these two organizations operating as something closer to enemies, putting on all three super-fights between Serrano and Taylor.

Also, who can forget the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight at the end of last year? But now both have recognized an opportunity to cease 'competing in isolation' and make strides for their athletes.

"The alliance reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the long-term ecosystem of women's boxing," they said in a joint statement today.

"Rather than competing in isolation, MVP and Matchroom Boxing will work together to identify career-defining opportunities for elite female athletes, support the continued growth of world championship competition, and help expand the global audience for women's boxing through premium events, innovative storytelling, and increased commercial investment in the sport."

Katie Taylor (right) throwing a right hand against Amanda Serrano (left). | IMAGO / Inpho Photography

MVP co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian recognized Matchroom's contribution to Women's boxing before their organization even existed.

"Since launching MVPW, our goal has been to build the biggest platform in the world for women's boxing and create transformative opportunities for female fighters at every stage of their careers," Paul and Bidarian said.

"Partnering with Matchroom Boxing is another major step toward that vision. Historically, Matchroom played an instrumental role in elevating women's boxing globally, and together we have an opportunity to create even bigger moments for the sport and the athletes driving it forward."

Eddie Hearn echoed their sentiment and was not shy about the fact that these two organizations, and indeed, he and Paul have been at odds for some years, but he emphasized the importance of the work that MVP has done in recent years.

Eddie Hearn | IMAGO / PA Images

"This is a partnership not many would have seen coming, Hearn said. "But it is one that makes perfect sense. For a long time, Matchroom has single-handedly carried the flag for women’s boxing. In recent years, MVP have done an incredible job too. They now have an unprecedented stable of Champions and continue to break the boundaries for women’s boxing time and time again.

"For our female fighters to chase legacy and to fight the best, this new alliance is integral and we are fully committed to working together with MVPW to continue to grow women’s boxing.”