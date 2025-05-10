Bad Bunny Wants To KO Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Winner And Reveals His Dream Fights
The world will turn their attention to Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford as they clash inside the boxing ring on September 12 at Allegiant Stadium in a showdown between two of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world.
Fans and experts have already began sharing their opinions on how the contest will pan out. Some believe Alvarez is too powerful and experienced, while others think Crawford has the skills to get the job done.
Nevertheless, the buzz surrounding the contest has already started heating up up with fans across all sports and entertainment genres showing interest. And Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is one of them.
However, instead of giving a prediction, he has thrown a challenge to the winner. Bad Bunny believes he can knockout either Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2) or Terence Crawford (41-0-0), something 108 professional boxers combined have failed to do. Speaking to Ibai Llanos, he said:
Right now I’d like to fight the winner between Canelo and Crawford. Canelo has never been knocked down and I think I have the power to do so.
He also claimed that his dream fights would have been against Muhammad Ali and Julio Cesar Chavez. Bad Bunny thinks he'd have beaten Ali, widely recognized as the greatest of all time. He said:
My 'dream match' would be against Muhammad Ali, who I think I would have beaten, and Julio Cesar Chavez, it would have been a 15-round fight, give and take, in Mexico or Puerto Rico.
Bad Bunny has never stepped foot into the boxing ring in a professional setting. While he has appeared in the WWE ring, pro wrestling is an entirely different world.
He might land a punch or two on Canelo Alvarez or Terence Crawford, but can he take what will come in response? While it might not be a smart idea for Bad Bunny to step across the ring against either man, he is certainly not one to lack in confidence.
