Devin Haney's Trainer Blasts Haney's Mentality During Times Square Fight
While Devin Haney emerged victorious during his May 2 fight against Jose Ramirez in Times Square, the backlash he has received because of how boring the fight was makes it feel like Haney lost to many.
Of course, the most important thing for Haney was to secure a victory after he lost on the night of his last fight against Ryan Garcia back in April 2024, although the fight verdict was ultimately deemed a No Contest because Garcia tested positive for Ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug.
But Haney would be in a much better standing with boxing fans if he had come out firing and produced a stoppage victory against Ramirez, or at least looked like he was going for the finish at some point in the bout.
One of Haney's head trainers for this fight was Shane Mosley, who is a boxing icon. And when speaking with FightHype for a May 10 interview, Mosley didn't mince words about Haney's recent performance.
"Devin Haney took a different mentality, I think, more of his father's mentality in the ring," Mosley said. "I train a different way, and I think a different way, and Nathan Jones was in his corner, too. He thinks a different way. So I think that he took on to his father's mentality of maybe protecting the bag for the next fight.
"And that's just not how I roll. But to each his own," Mosley continued. "He won the fight, got his victory. But sometimes a victory can be a loss if you do it the wrong way."
Mosley is speaking for the people with that sentiment.
