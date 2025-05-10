Dana White Promises "Incredible" Experience For Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford At Allegiant Stadium
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford will take place on September 12 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The stadium has a massive capacity, which can be expanded to fit up to 72,000 fans.
Alvarez vs Crawford itself promises to be a blockbuster event. And as part of TKO Group and the head of TKO Boxing, UFC CEO Dana White will promote the super fight, Turki Alalshikh has revealed.
But in a recent interview with ESPN, White claimed that he hates stadiums as venues. However, he has vowed to make sure it would be an incredible experience for fans. He said:
I hate it. I hate it. So because I hate it so much you know I'm gonna have to try to figure out how to make it an incredible experience inside Allegiant.
Dana White is a seasoned promoter and took the UFC to new heights during his reign as the company's chief. He is now dipping his toes into the world of boxing and will start off with what is perhaps one of the most high profile fights of this era.
MORE: Jaron Ennis’ Father Predicts Stoppage In Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are two of the best fighters in the world. 63-2-2 Alvarez has won the world title across four weight classes and is the current undisputed super middleweight king.
41-0-0 Crawford has also been a four-division champion, including holding the undisputed title in two weight classes. The fight between the pair takes place at 168 lbs.
