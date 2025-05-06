Canelo Alvarez's Next Fight: Who Will Canelo Face After Beating William Scull?
Canelo Alvarez defeated William Scull via unanimous decision in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 3rd.
The fight was forgettable, with Scull spending much of the match dancing around the ring avoiding Canelo. In fact, it broke a 40-year record for the fewest punches thrown since CompuBox began tracking the data back in 1985. And while Alvarez came out victorious, he'll look to silence the naysayers in his next fight later this year.
Canelo's Next Fight
Canelo's next fight will be against Terence Crawford on September 12th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Crawford is a two-time undisputed champion in the junior welterweight and welterweight divisions. He last fought Israil Madrimov, winning by unanimous decision on August 3rd.
Canelo Alvarez Reveals His Top Five Greatest Boxers Of All Time
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is one of the best that can be made in boxing, and the biggest talking point about it is their weight difference. Crawford has never fought above 154 pounds (junior middleweight), meaning he'll need to move up two weight classes to face Canelo at 168 pounds (super middleweight).
Crawford recently commented on the matter in an interview with Fight Hub TV. When asked about the weight difference, he replied "That's why we fight the fight. So September 12, we all gonna see if the weight gonna make a difference or not."
Canelo Alvarez Record
Canelo Alvarez has 63 wins, 2 losses and 2 draws, with 39 wins by knockout.
Terence Crawford Record
Terence Crawford has 41 wins, no losses and no draws. 31 of his wins were by knockout.
The fight will also be the first under TKO Boxing's banner. Back in March, TKO Group (owners of WWE and UFC) announced the new venture alongside Turki Alalshikh, with the promotion to be spearheaded by UFC President and CEO, Dana White.
Crawford and Canelo are generational talents and the fight on September 12th could turn out to be the best of 2025.
The Latest Canelo vs Crawford News
