Conor Benn Defeats Regis Prograis In Zuffa Boxing Debut

Conor Benn began his return to the welterweight division on Saturday night as he competed in a catchweight bout of 150 pounds against Regis Prograis.

Fighting at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the pair featured in the co-main event as Tyson Fury shared the ring with Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Benn went into the bout fresh off the back of a revenge victory over bitter rival Chris Eubank Jr., as he was able to bounce back from his first career loss. After departing Matchroom Boxing, 'The Destroyer' was fighting as a Zuffa Boxing signing for the first time.

As for Prograis, the fighter was victorious in his last outing, defeating Joseph 'JoJo' Diaz. Despite the two-time world super lightweight champion campaigning for the bout to be competed at 147 pounds with a rehydration clause, Benn got his 150-pound wish.

CONOR BENN WALKS OUT TO FACE REGIS PROGRAIS 🔥



HERE. WE. GO.#FuryMakhmudov is LIVE on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/119KYhVnop — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 11, 2026

In the bout in his home nation, the number one-ranked WBC welterweight contender Benn earned a hard-fought victory over a former world champion.

Benn, 29, is understood to have competed under a one-fight deal, with his future unknown in terms of which promoter he will be attached to.

Conor Benn defeats Regis Prograis via unanimous decision after 10 rounds

It was a fast opening to the bout in the English capital, as neither man was passive in terms of engagement. In the final stages of the first round, Benn showed his power by landing a stinging shot against the former champion, wobbling Prograis.

CONOR BENN ENDS ROUND 1 WITH AN EXCLAMATION MARK ‼️#FuryMakhmudov is LIVE on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/AQo29PtPgX — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 11, 2026

Benn also suffered two significant cuts during the bout, one on each side of his face.

'The Destroyer' was clearly the faster and more athletic fighter between the pair. However, Prograis was able to use his experience to cause his opponent some problems in the mid-way rounds.

Benn began to enjoy more success in the later stages of the bout as he caused 'Rougarou' some issues thanks to body shots.

Conor Benn | IMAGO / Action Plus

Prograis showed some incredible durability amidst his good spells, but it was Benn's pace and athleticism that were the deciding factors in the fight. The pair went 10 rounds, as Benn improved his professional record to 25-1.

The judges all scored the bout 98-92 to Benn, who was ultimately unable to find a finish, despite his best efforts.