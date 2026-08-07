Conor Benn Predicts How Welterweight War With Ryan Garcia Will End

Having grown up in the sport, a second-generation fighter understands the nuances of fight promotion. Talking to fans in front of a television or in an arena is an art form.

Muhammad Ali did this type of promotion back in the 1970s, when closed-circuit televisions infused revenue into the boxing industry. Time and modern advances bring forth innovation. With a little more than a month away from his WBC welterweight fight against Ryan Garcia, Conor Benn waded into the prediction pool.

Benn seeks his first world championship, hoping to follow in the legendary footsteps of his father, Nigel, who held two world championships and successfully defended them nine times in his Hall of Fame career.

The younger Benn, at 29, is far too old to be considered a rising prospect. Instead, he is a grizzled veteran looking to carve his own destiny. Standing in front of him is Garcia.

Ryan Garcia after he was knocked down by Rolly Romero. | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom Boxing

Benn's bold words in need of enforcement

Benn sees Garcia as more of a speed bump than an obstacle, but also as an entry point into the elite conversation. He spoke to Ring Magazine about stopping Garcia.

“I don’t care what he’s doing. Like it makes no difference. He can carry on doing what he’s doing. It doesn't concern me at all. All I know is that I’m working extremely hard to come out victorious. No doubt I’ll be looking for the stoppage myself. I think I’ll stop him. Yeah, I do.”

Benn's last knockout victory happened back in 2022, a two-round demolition of Chris van Heerden, his last defense of the WBC Continental welterweight title. Since then, he's fought 56 rounds, 168 minutes of action, winning four of those five fights.

Only Gervonta Davis knocked Garcia out. However, it was Garcia's unanimous-decision loss to Rolando Romero that opened Benn's eyes, leading him to believe the worst about his opponent.

Benn accuses Garcia of quitting

"Did he quit? Do you think he's a quitter? I guess. Did he quit? As a fighter I can say he did.

Did he go in his shell once he got clipped? You know, so he did, you know, if you know, and that's that. Our DNA is just different. Our makeup's completely different." Benn's assertions come at a time when Garcia's mental state continues to become a talking point.

He has, for the most part, controlled the behavior that caused concern in the boxing community. Yet, with Benn labeling Garcia a quitter and given his omnipresent social media behavior, how does this affect Garcia, and will it force him to feel the need to attack from the opening bell?