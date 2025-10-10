Conor McGregor Speaks For Boxing Fans With Blunt Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Verdict
While there have been numerous big-time boxing fights between massive names in recent years, none had more mainstream appeal than the showdown between Floyd "Money" Mayweather and Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena on August 26, 2017.
This marked the 50th (and ultimately final) fight of Mayweather's professional career. And it was the first professional boxing fight of McGregor's career, as he had been a two-division UFC champion before that point.
While it was initially seen as absurd that these two could meet in the ring, the intrigue and mystique between arguably the two most famous combat sports figures in the world at the time ultimately won out. Despite a solid showing from McGregor (especially in the early rounds), Mayweather ultimately got his hand raised via 10th-round TKO.
While many boxing fans may have forgotten this by now, reigning WBA lightweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis fought on the co-main event of that Mayweather vs. McGregor card, which sparked a massive jump in Tank's superstardom.
Fast forward over eight years, and now Davis is one of the most famous figures in boxing. He has also inherited Mayweather's flair for creating a spectacle, which is shown by him fighting against Jake Paul during an exhibition bout in November.
Conor McGregor Gets Brutally Honest About Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis
Many boxing fans are apathetic to this upcoming Paul vs. Davis bout, as they feel like it's a money grab between two guys who have no business being in the ring together (due to the massive experience and size difference between them).
And it seems that McGregor shares this stance, which was conveyed in comments me made during a recent Bare Knuckle FC show.
"I don't know what to make of it, to be honest," McGregor said per an X post from @IfnBoxing when asked his thoughts on Paul fighting Davis, given Paul's massive size advantage. "Somewhat similar to the [Mike] Tyson bout, I'm indifferent to it. I'll be curious to see, but I'm not invested in it, you know?"
McGregor then noted that he wouldn't be watching the fight live but will be tuned in to all the highlights when they appear on X.
This sentiment from McGregor is the exact way many boxing fans are feeling about Gervonta deciding to fight Jake Paul instead of rematching Lamont Roach.
It will be interesting to see the viewership that this fight ultimately does, especially given that it will be broadcast on Netflix. But it doesn't sound like McGregor will be tuning in.
