Manny Pacquiao To Promote 'Thrilla in Manila 2' With Muhammad Ali's Grandson On The Card
Manny Pacquiao will promote a "Thrilla in Manilla 2" in honor of the 50th anniversary of that epic fight. The event will be co-promoted by the IBA and will feature Nico Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali’s grandson in the main event.
The event pays homage to the original “Thrilla in Manila,” a heavyweight title fight between arch-rivals Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.
“The Thrilla in Manila lit a fire in my heart as a kid, pushing me to dream big. Bringing Thrilla in Manila 2 to Manila with IBA Pro is my way of passing that fire to the next generation. On October 29, we’re making history again, and the world will feel the heat of Filipino pride,” said Manny Pacquiao.
Muhammad Ali faced off against Joe Frazier for a third and final time on in Manila on October 1, 1975. Some 36,000 fans packed the arena for one of the most brutal heavyweight fights of all time. Manny Pacquiao himself is no stranger to the venue, having defeated Oscar Larios in the same venue in 2006 in an event attended by 17,887 fans.
The Smart Araneta Coliseum
The venue is one of the largest indoor venues in all of Asia. It opened on March 16, 1960, with Gabriel "Flash" Elorde contesting for the World Junior Lightweight crown against Harold Gomes. Elorde knocked his opponent from Rhode Island all over the ring before it was stopped in the 7th round.
Elorde won a rematch in the suburbs of San Fransisco later that year by first round knockout. The Flash being one of the greatest fighters along with Pancho Villa (the greatest flyweight ever not the Mexican revolutionary) of the 20th century.
“Partnering with Manny Pacquiao and MP Promotions for Thrilla in Manila 2 is a game-changer,” said Al Siesta the CEO of IBA Promotions. ”This event blends Manila’s rich boxing legacy with global star power, from Melvin Jerusalem’s title defense to Nico Ali Walsh’s historic return. We’re delivering a night that will thrill fans and shake the boxing world.”
Other Notable Fights
In addition to Nico Ali Walsh, the card includes a number of prominent Filipino fighters. Melvin Jerusalem (22-3, 12 KOs) should easily defend his WBO World Minimum weight title against South Africa’s Siyakholwa Kuse (9-2-1, 4 KOs .
Former two-division world champion Marlon “The Nightmare” Tapales (38-4, 20 KOs) will look to earn a win in front of his hometown crowd against Venezuela’s Fernando Toro (11-2, 9 Kos). Tapales is in re-building mode after being stopped by “The Monster Naoya Inoue in 2023. His biggest career victory so far a split decision win over Murodjon Akhmadaliev.
Eumir Felix Marcial (6-0, 4 KOs), an Olympic Bronze medallist from the Philippines will compete against Eddy Colmenares for the WBC International Middleweight title (11-2-1, 11 Kos). Colmenares is a heavy puncher with an unusual record – he has never won a fight on the judges score cards or been stopped.
