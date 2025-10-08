Tim Bradley Predicts Hypothetical Terence Crawford vs David Benavidez Fight

Boxing

Apratim Banerjee

Tim Bradley has made a surprising Terence Crawford vs David Benavidez fight prediction. Crawford moved up two weight classes and defeated Canelo Alvarez to become the undisputed super middleweight champion.

Following his dominant win, fans are speculating what's next for Crawford. Names like David Benavidez, Janibek Alimkhanuly, Erislandy Lara, and more have surfaced as Crawford's potential next opponent.

Following Crawford's win against Canelo, Turki Alalshikh proposed Benavidez as an option. Benavidez, though, has moved on from the 168 lbs division and is currently at light heavyweight, where he holds the WBC title and will defend it against Anthony Yarde in November.

And even though both Crawford and Benavidez have stated they won't fight each other, Bradley has given an interesting verdict on a Crawford vs Benavidez fight.

Tim Bradley's Terence Crawford vs David Benavidez take

Fighting Benavidez would mean Crawford has to move up another weight class. Despite that, Bradley refuses to count 'Bud' out. He recognizes that Crawford has beaten Benavidez's older brother, Jose Benavidez Jr., but considers the younger brother more skillful.

He thinks Benavidez, with his size and skills, would pose a lot of questions for Crawford, but believes in 'Bud' to do his bit. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"You have the skillset of Crawford and everything else he brings, but these guys have skills too and they’re bigger than him. That’s difficult. Canelo was the perfect size and style for Crawford, but when you start fighting giants like Benavidez who bring the size, volume, stamina, determination to win, the skill along with that."

Bradley added that Benavidez is willing to walk through the fire to get his way in a fight, making him dangerous. Finally, he said, "That’s a hell of a match-up. 60-40 either way, 55-45, 50-50, whatever you want to call it, but you never want to count out Terence Crawford, he’s that damn good."

Terence Crawford might never fight again

Crawford's coach recently suggested that fans might not see 'Bud' back in the ring again. One could imagine that he made a hefty payday from beating Canelo while it has also cemented his legacy. Bernie Davis suggested that he doesn't think Crawford would return to the ring unless he is offered $100 million.

It's unlikely Crawford would get that money unless outside of a superfight like Canelo.

Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

