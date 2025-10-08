Boxing

Terence Crawford’s Security Calls Out ‘Unprofessional’ Omaha Police

Terence Crawford's security lifts lid on reckless driving pullover.

On September 28th, Terence Crawford was pulled over by the Omaha Police Department for reckless driving and possession of firearms on the night of his victory parade for his win over Canelo Alvarez.

In the week that followed, an Omaha police officer was shot at a gas station, his public defender citing he was suffering from "serious mental illness." And in a news conference following the shooting, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schamderer commented on the shooting, but also mentioned the Crawford incident, igniting further controversy.

He clapped back at critics over the Crawford incident, and pointed out the dangers involved with their job and how the OPD was unfairly criticized. He told the media:

"For the past week, I’ve heard a lot of scrutiny put on the Omaha Police Department. A lot of scrutiny that wasn’t true. Some of it was false, and quite frankly it’s gotten a little bit out of control. And I’m going to ask everybody in the city to calm down the scrutiny on the Omaha Police Department who’s doing an incredible job for this community. The crime reduction has been unprecedented. The community relations is something we put at the forefront at all times. It’s gone too far."

Omaha Police Cchief Todd Schamderer

Terence Crawford's security fires back at OPD chief

Qasim Shabazz Asad, Crawford's chief of security, has since posted a video on Facebook, claiming the undisputed super middleweight champion did nothing wrong on the night of the incident on September 28.

He also claimed that the OPD chief was 'extremely unprofessional' to point out the incident on live TV and take shots at the critics, noting that thw two incidents had nothing to do with each other.

“We were legal, clean, followed all the laws, all the procedures, in regard to carrying a firearm. It has nothing to do with a police officer getting shot today. Extremely unprofessional, for you to get on television, and refer to last week, and what people had to say. No, stay on topic. Talk about what took place. Separate that from this, because this don’t have nothing to do with that.”

The win against Canelo was the crowning moment of Crawford's legendary career, as he became the first male boxer to be undisputed in three different weight classes. To celebrate, 'Bud' had a victory parade in his native Omaha, with superstars across different realm congratulating the boxer for his win.

