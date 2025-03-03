Conor McGregor's Blunt Floyd Mayweather Comment Sparked $400 Million Boxing Megafight
On August 26, 2017, one of the most lucrative and unexpected fights in boxing history went down as the five-division boxing world champion and pound-for-pound great Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. (who entered the fight with a 49–0 professional boxing record with 26 KOs) faced UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who had zero professional boxing bouts on his record.
At the time, these were arguably the two biggest names in combat sports. And while it took years of back and forth between them for a deal to eventually get done, the combined reported $410 million that Mayweather and McGregor made (approximately $280 million for Mayweather and $130 million for McGregor) shows that the bout was worthwhile.
As for the fight itself, Mayweather proved victorious, stopping McGregor via TKO in the 10th round. However, McGregor won the first couple rounds and looked like the better overall boxer before Floyd's defensive expertise and experience tired McGregor out, which became apparent as the fight progressed.
But how did this boxing-MMA crossover megafight begin? Well, it all started with an appearance that McGregor had on the Conan O'Brian Show in July 2015.
At one point in their discussion, O'Brien asked McGregor what a potential fight with Mayweather would look like. "If you’re asking would I like to fight Floyd Mayweather, I mean, who would not like to dance around the ring for $180 million?” McGregor responded.
"I most certainly would step into his world, and I would most certainly box him if the opportunity arose," McGregor continued.
While it would be over two years until the eventual Mayweather vs. McGregor boxing fight took place, this blunt comment from McGregor is what started the rollercoaster of negotiations that led to one of the biggest bouts in boxing history.
