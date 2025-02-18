Floyd Mayweather Looking To Purchase Stake In Historic NFL Team
Floyd Mayweather could soon be entering the NFL ranks.
TMZ Sports reported that the Hall of Fame boxer is reportedly interested in making a bid to buy a minority stake in the New York Giants.
The Giants are reportedly looking to sell up to a 10 percent non-controlling minority stake in the franchise. The Giants are valued at $7.3 billion by Forbes, which is the fourth-highest in the NFL.
The current President and CEO of the Giants is John Mara. The Giants have won four Super Bowls in their franchise's history, which is tied for the fifth-most in NFL history. They went 3-14 in 2024-25.
TMZ also reported that Mayweather will be putting together an offer alongside Meyer Orbach, who owns a 17 percent stake in the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves. Orbach is the founder of The Orbach Group, which is a real estate organization with assets all over the country. His company has also managed over 130 buildings in Manhattan along with over 50 affordable properties throughout the United States through the Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions.
TMZ also reported that Mayweather and Orbach will add another investor to their team and have a bid that's around $700 million for the Giants.
MORE: Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Spending Millions On Week-Long Miami Birthday Celebration
Mayweather, 48, was the best boxer of his generation and retired 50-0. He won world titles in five different weight classes and went 26-0 with 10 knockouts in title fights. Mayweather was the first fighter to defeat Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and also defeated fellow all-time great Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision in his second-to-last bout.
Beyond his dominance in the ring, Mayweather also became one of the highest-paid athletes of all time during his tenure. It is estimated that Mayweather has made $1.2-1.4 billion in his career, which was the 10th most among the highest-paid athletes of all time through the end of 2023.
The Latest Boxing News
Floyd Schofield Blasts Shakur Stevenson Ahead Of Title Bout
How To Watch Vergil Ortiz vs Israil Madrimov: Date, Start Time, Live Stream, Fight Card
How to Watch Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz: Date, Start Time, Live Stream, Fight Card
Boxing Schedule (Feb 17-23): Dates & Times For Beterbiev vs Bivol, Dubois vs Parker & More