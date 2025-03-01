Jake Paul Hits Back At Floyd Mayweather After Easy Fight Taunt
Floyd Mayweather thinks Jake Paul will be an easy fight for him, even at the age of 48. Paul has fought some MMA stars inside the ring and beat 58-year-old Mike Tyson in his last outing.
The social media influencer currently has a record of 11-1-0 with his sole loss coming against Tommy Fury. Mayweather, meanwhile, is arguably one of the greatest fighters of all time.
He retired 50-0-0 and also fought Jake Paul's brother, Logan Paul in an exhibition bout.
Mayweather was recently asked about potentially facing Jake Paul inside the squared circle. He also shared his take on Paul's fight against Mike Tyson. He said:
Well, basically, when you're watching boxing for free, you can have millions and millions and millions, hundreds of millions views, but when you're watching Floyd Mayweather, you have to pay. I did pay-per-view numbers. Check the numbers. Well, me and Logan, we done an exhibition and that's why he moved to WWE because he wanted to hold me the whole night. He wanted to hold on, he wanted to wrestle I think WWE is good for Logan.
'Money' added about a Jake Paul fight:
Easy. Too easy. At 48, too easy.
Jake Paul has now clapped back on X (formerly Twitter), writing:
You bum. Deji gave you a black eye in an event that had 4,000 people in it. Deji hahahah. I would knock you out in 2 rounds and you can’t sniff Mike Tyson’s toe.
