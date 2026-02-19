Eddie Hearn Slams Dana White and Zuffa Boxing’s Product as Feud Escalates

Eddie Hearn and Dana White have been throwing verbal blows at each other over the past weeks, and last night, Hearn took his chance to escalate their rivalry further by slamming their vision and level of competition.

White recently expressed that the rest of the boxing world "is not in their league," even going as far as to say "it's like beating up babies" when comparing his arrival into boxing.

Eddie Hearn | IMAGO / PA Images

The Matchroom promoter did not hold back when recently speaking to the Stomping Ground last night, questioning the vision behind Zuffa Boxing, and the commentary of Max Kellerman at Zuffa Boxing 03.

“I mean, right now, when you talk about Zuffa or whatever it’s called, when you talk about their vision, what’s their vision? Hearn said. "In a ring that looks like you just got it out of a local club show, what sort of f--ing vision’s that or better still, here’s a belt, here’s Zuffa."

"That’s not vision, that’s control, because the reality is when he says we can’t compete, they can’t compete in this cutthroat world of boxing, because it’s a horrible world, and they don’t want to compete. They want to create their own world."

Hearn slams Zuffa's shows and addresses White's comments

Hearn laughed off any thought of a comparison between the two promotional companies, saying Zuffa isn't on his level.

“Listen, at the moment when you compare Matchroom shows to Zuffa shows, quite frankly, Zuffa shows are absolute complete dogs---. But they’re going to get better and they’re going to sign some big fighters and they’re going to spend some money, they’re going to waste some money. I’ve said it before, they’re clever people."

The UFC president commented that Eddie Hearn works for his father, a comment the Brit agreed on and replied to in dramatic fashion.

“The reality is, yes, I do work for my dad, but guess what, Dana White has worked for his daddy for a long time... The Fertitta brothers, that’s who he worked for, and right now, Dana White’s got a new daddy, and his name is Turki Alalshikh. He is his pappy."

Dana White | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Matchroom agree a new extension deal with DAZN

Matchroom Boxing recently announced a new blockbuster deal with sports broadcasting heavyweight DAZN, an extension which will see DAZN televize their events for the next five years, with plans to air more than 30 shows per year.

DAZN has been the global broadcasting home of Matchroom boxing since 2021, reportedly signing a contract well into nine figures, replacing British broadcaster Sky Sports.

