Dana White Drops Brutally Honest Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua Fight Prediction

Jake Paul was supposed to fight against Gervonta "Tank" Davis this weekend, but the fight was cancelled a couple of weeks ago as a result of a domestic violence lawsuit filed against Davis at the end of October.

In the wake of this news, Paul's team made it clear that they still wanted Jake to be the main event of a Netflix fight card by the end of 2025, and had reached out to several of the biggest names in boxing to see whether they'd be interested in facing him on short notice.

Then, on November 12, it was revealed that Paul's team was finalizing a bout against Olympic gold medalist and former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

This fight news stunned many, if only because so many believed that Paul would never be willing to challenge himself against such a formidable (and massive) opponent, especially given that he has been preparing to fight Davis. While Davis and Joshua are comparable in terms of experience and pedigree in the sport, Joshua is about one foot taller and 100 pounds heavier than Tank.

Jake Paul | IMAGO / Goal Sports Images

That makes for quite a different game plan, especially given that Paul intended to fight Joshua in less than two months.

While recent comments that Paul has made make it seem like himsfacing Joshua in December is unlikely, all indications are that these two are destined to face off, perhaps as soon as January (although a December date is still on the table for now).

Dana White Sends Blunt Message About Jake Paul Fighting Anthony Joshua

Dana White | IMAGO / Inpho Photography

One of Jake Paul's most famous detractors is UFC president Dana White, as these two have been embroiled in a feud for years that includes both bad-mouthing the other at every opportunity. This is why it was fascinating to hear White's comments about Paul fighting Joshua when asked about the bout after UFC 322 ended on November 15.

“That’s a ****** bad idea," White said when asked about Paul vs. Joshua, per the press conference after UFC 322. "That's a bad idea. But let me tell you what: A lot of people will watch that one."

When asked whether he would watch it, White responded, "Sure. You know what everybody's tuning in for on that one. I think everybody’s gonna get what they've finally been waiting for."

White clearly is in the camp that Paul is going to get brutalized by Joshua, which he seems inclined to watch live.