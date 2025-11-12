Jake Paul Fight Opponent Announcement Has Boxing Fans Predicting A Knockout
As soon as news broke that Jake Paul's scheduled exhibition bout against Gervonta "Tank" Davis (which was supposed to take place in Miami, Florida, on November 15) was cancelled, Paul's MVP Promotions made it clear that he intended to still fight on a Netflix card in 2025.
Soon after this, reports began surfacing that Paul's team had reached out to several prominent active boxers in order to step in to replace Davis. Among these were Ryan Garcia, Terence Crawford, Francis Ngannou, and Anthony Joshua.
Joshua (who is an Olympic gold medalist and former heavyweight world champion) was a fascinating option, if only because these two have been circling each other for some time. In fact, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn admitted a fight against Paul was inevitable during an August 20 interview with The Stomping Ground.
"Look, if we take this [Paul vs. Joshua] fight, it's a real fight. We're not going in there as an exhibition or a YouTube match. AJ is gonna prepare like he's fighting a world champion. And he's gonna go in, and he's gonna demolish him. And we're gonna move on," Hearn said in the interview.
"But the only thing that can stop this fight from happening right now is Jake Paul, all of a sudden, not wanting to do it, or not fancying it. That's the only thing. Otherwise, this fight is happening."
Hearn was right about that last comment, as Ring Magazine's X account broke news on November 12 that Joshua and Paul are finalizing a deal to fight on Netflix in December in Miami.
Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Fight Announcement Has Fans Saying Same Thing
Regardless of how boxing fans feel about Paul, they have to respect him for taking this challenge on such short notice. But that isn't keeping fans from predicting that Joshua will put his lights out, which they're saying on social media.
"If that’s anything other than a brutal AJ KO in round 1 then the whole thing is rigged," wrote @Arron_Whi.
"Lmao Anthony Joshua TKO first round. Stop it Jake," added @LightHouseHoops.
@iamdannycfc added, "Anything other than a 2nd round ko max then it’s rigged".
Another fan posted a GIF of iconic Rocky Ivan Drago saying, "If he dies, he dies".
"oh my god AJ is gonna murder him," noted @BY9supremacy.
"Jake has big balls but he’s going to die," said @shaun_p_adams.
@JayMMAYT added, "Anthony Joshua about to do it for us. Thank you AJ".
"AJ by massacre," said @howboxingworkss.
"Shocked if it happens. If not rigged Joshua sleeps him easy," wrote @ckurtzopks81.
"Nooooo ******* way
"Jake is cooked," said @AdamTheBadam_.
Regardless of how fans feel about this fight, they're sure to be tuning in.
The Latest Boxing News
Julio Cesar Chavez Gets Brutally Honest About Canelo Alvarez’s Decline
Tony Bellew Names Key Factor As He Predicts Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn
Claressa Shields Advises Sydney Sweeney Amid Rumored Boxing Match Interest
Oscar De La Hoya Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Nike ‘Golden Boy’ Edition Shoes
Grant Young is a Staff Writer for On SI’s Boxing, New York Mets, Indiana Fever, and Women’s Fastbreak sites. Before joining SI in 2024, he wrote for various boxing and sports verticals such as FanBuzz and NY Fights. Young has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a master’s degree in creative writing with an emphasis on sports nonfiction from the University of San Francisco, where he played five seasons of Division 1 baseball. He fought Muay Thai professionally in Thailand in 2023, loves a good essay, and is driven crazy trying to handle a pitpull puppy named Aura. Young lives in San Diego and was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area.