Date And Location For Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Rematch Made Official
Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn now has an official date.
His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has revealed that the rematch between Eubank Jr. and Benn is now set for Sept. 20th in London. The card will be a Riyadh Season event and promoted by Sela, Boxxer and Matchroom Boxing. Just like the first bout, the fight will be at middleweight and will have a 10-pound rehydration clause in place.
The two bitter rivals put on a Fight of the Year contender on April 26th, with Eubank Jr. winning by unanimous decision. Shortly after the fight, there were already plans in motions for the rematch to be staged in Sept.
Despite high expectations leading up to the first bout, it exceeded the hype and made for one of the best fights of 2025. Eubank Jr. and Benn went back-and-forth for 12 rounds, throwing everything at each other to the point of exhaustion. The fight was also a commercial success, selling over 60,000 tickets and 620,000 pay-per-view buys globally.
The rematch is expected to bring more eyes and fill even more seats at whatever venue they plan to hold the event. Whether the second fight tops the first one remains the question on everybody's mind.
A venue is not yet confirmed for Eubank Jr vs Benn II. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the likely frontrunner, but Wembley Stadium, which holds a capacity of over 90,000, is also an option.
