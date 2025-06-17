Derrick James Pinpoints Mental Edge That Could Help Terence Crawford Beat Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is set for September 13 as the two superstar boxers will lock horns for the undisputed super middleweight title.
Crawford is moving up two weight divisions for the fight and coach Derrick James thinks 'Bud' will be the faster fighter due to being lighter. He delved deep into the contest and explained why Canelo needs to be at his best to get the job done.
He also spoke about the mnetal edge Crawford has that will give him the chance to win the fight. Speaking with the media, James said:
He [Canelo] has to be the bull because I think he's fighting somebody faster, more athletic. Whatever that he is doing, he has to be better at that than any other night in his life.
Speaking about the speed factor in the fight, James said:
The smaller guy is generally faster than the bigger guy. Speed is going to be the thing that kind of controls this fight.
Pointing out what both fighters need to master during the fight, he said:
Crawford has to use his hand speed, athleticism, Canelo has to use his timing. His timing has to be impeccable. Because, if not, he is going to be behind him all night long, meaning that he is going to miss him, he is going to be too slow.
He then explained the mentality difference Terence Crawford has compared to Canelo Alvarez's other opponents. James thinks many fighters are psychologically defeated before facing Canelo as they're intimidated by the Mexican. As for Crawford, 'Bud' has unshakable self belief and thinks he is the best, which gives him the edge. James said:
The thing about Crawford is, he believes he is the one. So, that's the difference between him and any other fighter that Canelo fights. Because people fight the idea of fighting Canelo Alvarez as opposed to the individual. The thought of him is what puts fear in their heart. But he doesn't care about that, because he is Terence Crawford, so it's a different thing.
