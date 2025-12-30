Inside Tyson Fury’s View On Usyk, Kabayel, And The Future Of The Heavyweight Titles

Former unified heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) has slammed the notion that Oleksander Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) would defend his titles against American former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (44-4-1, 42 KOs ) rather than face Agit Kabayel (26-0, 25 KOs).

Fury made it clear he understands why Usyk would prefer a name opponent in his next fight for monetary reasons.

“That’s why he’s looking to fight a Wilder, or somebody with a popular name with a following. So, just like he vacated the WBO, he must vacate the WBC, and Agit will be upgraded to world champion. He can defend against the winner of [Lawrence] Okolie and [Moses] Itauma.”

IMAGO / PA Images

Agit Kabayel is a former sparring partner of Tyson Fury and one of the most avoided fighters in the heavyweight division. Tyson Fury is also close friends with the Kurdish-German fighter.

Fury may be tempted out of retirement by the chance to fight for a world title or to make a third fight with Usyk. In a sit-down interview with the author earlier this year, Fury outlined the conditions for his return.

”There has to be a reason why I want to return to boxing, and there have to be goals; without goals, we can accomplish nothing. So I have to have a think and ask myself what it’s all for when I make that decision — I am a yes or no.”

IMAGO / Norbert Schmidt

Tyson’s statements are interesting as well because they appear to close the door to him fighting for the WBC belt in the near future.

At the time, Tyson Fury also said he was interested in helping other fighters with their careers. Agit Kabayel’s career has stalled despite big wins over Frank Sánchez and Zhilei Zhang in his recent fights. He will fight next in Germany on January 10, 2026, against Damian Knyba, set up as a homecoming fight to build interest in Kabayel in Germany.

Zhilei Zhang dropped Agit Kabayel in their fighter earlier this year but, Kabayel came firing back to stop his opponent. | IMAGO / Xinhua

“I am getting into promotion and managing a few fighters,” Fury told the author in July on the sidelines of the IBA Pro event in Istanbul, "I want to give back to other people [who] don’t have the experience that I have….I have dealt with the biggest broadcasters. I have zero education … If I can pass it on to other fighters [that’s something I want to do].“

For his part, Fury seems likely to return at some point in 2026. He is one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet. A tune-up fight, followed by an All-UK fight against Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) at Wembley Stadium, would be the most financially lucrative option if no world titles become available.

