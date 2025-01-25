Zhilei Zhang Picks The Harder Puncher Between Anthony Joshua And Deontay Wilder
Zhilei Zhang has fought some notable names over the course of his boxing career, including top names like Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.
Zhang defeated Wilder with a violent knockout in his last fight on June 1, 2024. Meanwhile, the Chinese powerhouse squared off against Anthony Joshua in the 2012 London Olympics.
They met in the quarter-finals of the London games and Joshua dropped Zhang before earning a win. Despite that, Zhang reckons no one hits harder than 'The Bronze Bomber', Deontay Wilder.
Wilder notably landed only 16 punches during his fight against Zhang. The Alabama native, however, was able to give Zhang an estimate of his legendary power. Speaking to talkSPORT, Zhang said:
Right now it is Deontay Wilder. He hits very hard, I got caught with a big punch in the fifth round but I managed to take it and knock him out.- Zhilei Zhang
Zhilei Zhang will take on the undefeated Agit Kabayel in his next fight on February 22, which is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Zhang also expressed interest in taking on Joshua in the professional circuit, saying:
If Joshua wants to fight me after the Kabayel fight then we can talk. He hasn't wanted to rematch me before, let's see about now.- Zhilei Zhang
Anthony Joshua, meanwhile, suffered a brutal knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in his last fight. Joshua was aiming for a Tyson Fury fight but 'The Gypsy King' retired. AJ's next opponent in the ring is yet to be finalized.
The Latest Boxing News
Dillian Whyte Calls Deontay Wilder ‘Biggest Fraud’ And 'Coward' In Rant
Anthony Joshua Called Out For Shock Trilogy Showdown After Tyson Fury’s Retirement
Terence Crawford’s Team Confirms Blockbuster Canelo Alvarez Fight for September 13
Diego Pacheco, Steven Nelson Make Weight Ahead Of Boxing Title Clash