Terence Crawford’s Team Confirms Blockbuster Canelo Alvarez Fight for September 13
Terence Crawford's team has seemingly confirmed a blockbuster fight against Canelo Alvarez on September 13.
Crawford and Canelo are two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world at the moment. While Canelo is in super middleweight, Crawford is ready to make the jump in weight from 154 lbs to take on the Mexican.
Bernie Davis, a staple member of Crawford's team, has now claimed that 'Bud' is getting ready for a September showdown against Canelo.
Speaking to Fight Hype, Davis said:
We will climb that mountain. It’s on, baby. September 13th, look forward to it. Crawford vs. Canelo. As I said, Crawford vs. Canelo. Yeah, it’s confirmed. Crawford vs. Canelo, not the other way around. Team Crawford stands up. Pound-for-pound, the best in the world. Soon to be the super middleweight champion of the world. That’s the only challenges Crawford looked for, and it was only right. We deserved this challenge to be on the big stage in a mega-fight in a super fight in what we call a David vs. Goliath battle.- Bernie Davis
He added:
Again, we have a lot of disadvantages in this fight as far as weight, as far as power, and a lot of things on par as far as accomplishments and skills-set. The things he done have hardly been done before. Two-time undisputed, unified champion in three weights but [won] four [divisions]. He’s been on the pound-for-pound list for better than 10 years. What more can you ask for? We didn’t get the Pacquiao fight or Mayweather or anyone of that caliber. This is the fight.- Bernie Davis
