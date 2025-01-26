Former Opponent Claims Mike Tyson Was On Steroids When They Fought
Throughout his legendary career, Mike Tyson earned many notable wins. Regardless of the quality of his opponents as of late, in his prime, Tyson dismantled almost everyone who stood against him.
Michael Spinks was one such fighter who felt the full force of Tyson's abilities inside the boxing ring. On June 27, 1988, Tyson knocked Spinks out in only 91 seconds. 'Iron' Mike was yet to turn 22 at that point.
Spinks was accused of being fearful and even of throwing the fight. He has now addressed the rumor and has claimed that Tyson was on steroids in that contest.
Speaking to VLAD TV, Spinks said:
No, I didn’t throw the fight. He hit me (laughs). Tyson, was on steroids. So I knew I had my hands full. So that’s how I went in, I went in knowing he was on steroids and I could possibly lose the fight. I didn’t think about losing, I thought about what I could do to win.- Michael Spinks
Spinks was also asked whether the result would have been different if they had a rematch. Spinks didn't think so and pointed out that Tyson's legendary power would have taken a toll on him.
Mike Tyson became the unified heavyweight champion of the world with his win against Spinks.
Spinks was 31-0-0 heading into the fight and was obliterated by Tyson. The fight was a true change of guard in boxing and the start of Tyson's legendary reign.
