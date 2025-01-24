Dillian Whyte Calls Deontay Wilder ‘Biggest Fraud’ And 'Coward' In Rant
Deontay Wilder is widely regarded as one of the most fearsome knockout artists in the history of boxing. 'The Bronze Bomber' possesses explosive power that is unmatched inside the squared circle.
He has a professional record of 43-4-0 and 42 of those wins have come via knockout. Wilder, though, is currently on a skid and has lost four of his last five fights.
He lost to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang in his last two fights, the first by decision and the latter by knockout.
Dillian Whyte has now called Wilder a fraud for not trying to rematch Parker or Zhang.
Whyte went on a rant against Wilder and accused the Alabama native of avoiding him. Speaking to Sky Sports, Whyte said:
Wilder is the biggest fraud in the history of boxing. A complete coward who avoided me for five years. He's a disgrace and has since been exposed repeatedly. Shouldn't he be chasing rematches with Parker and Zhang? He's a fool and has no shame.- Dillian Whyte
Deontay Wilder is set to make a return to boxing in April and will take on Curtis Harper, but it's fair to say Harper is not on the same level as Wilder's previous opponents have been over the last decade.
Harper possesses a professional record of 18-11-0. However, he has already issued a stern warning to 39-year-old Wilder.
Deontay Wilder's last win, meanwhile, came in 2022, when he defeated Robert Helenius by a signature brutal knockout. Fans will keep a keen eye on his return to the ring against Harper.
