David Benavidez Gives Take On First Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Fight Ahead Of Rematch
Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach shook up the boxing world when they clashed on March 1. Davis' WBA lightweight title was on the line and 'Tank' came into the fight with a record of 30-0-0 with 28 knockouts.
Many thought Davis would steamroll Roach, but that was far from the case. It was a back-and-forth contest and Davis even took a deliberate knee in the ninth round, which was bizarrely not counted as a knockdown. Davis retained his title through a majority draw and is now set to rematch against Roach.
David Benavidez has given his stance on the controversial Davis vs Roach fight. 'The Mexican Monster', currently the WBC light heavyweight champion, said in the Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru and Henry podcast:
They should've counted it [as a knockdown]. If they would have counted it, it would have went to Lamont Roach. Lamont Roach came prepared. What I didn't like about 'Tank' is the whole, he was gassing up Lamont Roach way too much, giving him way too much respect. He was talking about retiring and stuff.
Benavidez thinks the retirement talks are not helpful. He also added:
That wasn't the same Gervonta Davis we're used to seeing. Gervonta is a f*cking beast bro. But there's two things that go to that fight. They fought a lot in the amateurs so maybe it's just the guy that has your card. That probably played a big part but I also didn't like how he said he wanted to retire and he just wanted to get the money.
The Latest Boxing News
Tony Bellew Pinpoints How Terence Crawford Will Beat Canelo Alvarez
Terence Crawford Receives Special Recognition From The University of Nebraska Ahead of Canelo Alvarez Fight
Oscar De La Hoya Gets Optimistic About Manny Pacquiao Return Fight
Sugar Ray Leonard Gives Advice To Manny Pacquiao For Mario Barrios Fight