David Benavidez Talks Terence Crawford And Canelo Alvarez
David Benavidez has revealed how he'd approach a fight against Terence Crawford and claimed that Canelo Alvarez not fighting him serves as motivation.
'The Mexican Monster' defeated David Morrell in his most recent fight this past weekend. Despite suffering a knockdown, Benavidez coasted to a comfortable decision win.
Benavidez is eyeing the winner of Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 next. However, he is still interested in a Canelo Alvarez fight, as he has been for a long time.
Canelo, however, is in talks to fight Terence Crawford on September 13 after fighting once in May 2025. Benavidez has now revealed how he'd approach a potential fight against 'Bud', who the Mexican believes is a very smart fighter.
Benavidez said after his win against Morrell:
To be honest with you, if I fought Terence Crawford I would definitely use my size, my reach, my weight to my advantage. Crawford is a very smart fighter, but I guess thankfully I’m not fighting him.- David Benavidez
Benavidez also addressed a fight with Canelo not materializing. He claimed that Canelo not fighting him shows that he is not an easy opponent, which serves as motivation for him. Benavidez said:
I have nothing to say. It’s a good fight, I wish both of them the best. I definitely do use that as motivation because if I such an easy target, he would’ve came and beat me. Just for him not fighting me let’s me know how dangerous I am.- David Benavidez
David Benavidez and Canelo Alvarez are currently the two top names in Mexican boxing. A potential showdown between the duo would be one of the biggest fights in the sport.
